Otti delivers 140 world-class health centres, vows end to decades of neglect

Out of 200 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) earmarked for reconstruction, retrofitting and full equipment under Abia State’s Project Ekwueme, 140 are now ready for use, a feat driven by the administration’s consistent 15 percent annual budgetary allocation to the health sector.

Governor Alex Otti announced this on Tuesday while formally commissioning four of the facilities at Nkwoegwu in Umuahia North, Ogbodinibe in Umuahia South, and Ndiawa and Lokpaukwu in Umunneochi Local Government Area.

Represented by the Commissioner for Health, Professor Enoch Ogbonnaya Uche, Otti declared that his government had ended decades of decay in the state’s health system.

“Abia State was 36 over 36 in healthcare, the last in class. But today, the story is different. Abia has regained the number one position,” the governor said. “In just two years, the destruction and neglect of more than 24 years have been turned around.”

He directed that the old building at Nkwoegwu Health Centre be upgraded with theatre facilities for surgical cases, while confirming that 15 PHCs in Umuahia North had been fully retrofitted with state-of-the-art equipment.

The governor listed some of the facilities now available across the PHCs: monitors to track heart activity and oxygen saturation, auto-analysers rarely found even in general hospitals, oxygen delivery systems, and defibrillators.

“These are very expensive facilities, but our people deserve nothing less,” Otti said, urging communities to safeguard the equipment while assuring that Homeland Security had been alerted to provide additional protection.

At the event, Chief Obi Aguocha, member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency, praised Otti’s administration for transforming healthcare and infrastructure in the area, noting ongoing works on Nkata Okpuala–Umunemeze and Umuakam Ohuhu roads.

Other speakers – including Commissioner for Transport Dr. Chimezie Ukaegbu, the Governor’s Chief of Protocol Mr. Uche Nwosu, and former lawmaker Chief Jerry Uzosike – commended Otti’s achievements and urged communities to cherish and protect the facilities.

The Mayors of Umuahia North and South LGAs, Chief Smart Iheoma and Mr. Chinedu Enwereuzo, described the new PHCs as of “international standard” and lauded Otti for prioritising the health needs of Abians.