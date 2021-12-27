By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The royal palace of Elende of Eko- Ende, HRM Oba Abdulrauf Olaniyan Ajiboye has refuted the allegation leveled against him that he unleashed attack on the ‘deposed’ Baale of Eko-Ajala, Mr Sunday Akinwale.

A group known as Ifelodun Youth Vanguard, (IYV) had accused the monarch of sponsoring the purported attack on Mr. Akinwale.

However, Oba Abdulrauf Olaniyan in a press release described the allegation as baseless, untrue and an attempt to drag his reputation through the mud.

According to the monarch, the said group is not known to the people in the community, hence their statement was borne out of the hatred for the existing peace in the said community.

The release stated, “Our attention has been drawn to a release in circulation by “Ifelodun Youth Vanguard (IYV)”, which allegedly urged the Governor of Osun state, Adegboyega Oyetola and the Osun State Commissioner of Police to order the arrest of Elende of Ende land, Oba Abdulrahuf Olaniyan Adebayo and others. The release was made by IYV purported chairman, Sammi Akande and secretary, Adegoke Matthew.

“This is to clarify that content of the said release is falsehood, untrue and mischievous.

“In a case filed by Mr Sunday Abimbola Akinwale, the erstwhile Baale of Eko-Ajala against Oba Abdulrauf Olaniyan Ajiboye, Elende of Eko-Ende land; Chief Olayemi Gbenga Saliu; Governor Oyetola Gboyega; Attorney General of Osun State and Osun State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Akinwale’s suit was found to be “wholly incompetent” as it failed to comply with requisite condition.

“In the case with the suit no. HIK/12/2020 in the High Court of Justice, Osogbo before his lordship, Honourable Justice A.O Oyebiyi on Thursday, 16th December, 2021, Mr Akinwale continous parade himself as Baale of Eko-Ajala is an offence and liable of conviction to imprisonment”

“It is not out of place for me to draw the attention of the Plaintiff (i.e Mr. Akinwale) to the provisions of Section 26 (5) (a) and (b) of the Chiefs Law, Cap 25 Laws of Osun State which provides Section 26 (5):- Any person who having been deposed from a Chieftaincy in accordance with the provisions of Section (1) or Subsection (3) of this Section, (a) Holds himself out as being holder of the chieftaincy; or (b)Purports in exercise or discharge any of the powers of duties attaching to the holder of that chieftaincy shall be guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to imprisonment for six months.

”It would be recalled Mr. Sunday Abimbola Akinwale was deposed as Baale of Eko-Ajala following allegations of financial misconduct.

“Akinwale’s suspension letter, dated 1st of May, 2020, was submitted and admitted as Exhibit MOJ 4 by the court, while his removal as baale of Eko-Ajala was submitted and admitted by the court as Exhibit MOJ 5. It was dated 27th of May, 2021.

“Earlier, Oba Abdulrauf Olaniyan Ajiboye, Eleko of Eko-Ende land had made Mr. Sunday Abimbola Akinwale Baale of Eko-Ajala by virtue of the prescribed authorities (Delegation of Functions) (Amendment) Notice, 2005 dated 28th day of September, 2005 issued under the hand of Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, the then Executive Governor of Osun state”

“It was the court that invalidated the chieftaincy title given to Mr. Sunday Akinwale after he was found guilty of the offence melted on him”

“The new Baale, Chief Saliu Gbenga Olayemi, after been authenticated by law court as Baale of Eko-Ajala went to the palace to take the rightful owner”

“It has to be stated clearly here that, the so called ‘Ifelodun Youth Vanguard” which is unknown wanted to insight the peace loving people of Eko-Ajala against Elende of Eko- Ende, Oba Abdulrauf Olaniyan Ajiboye and to breach the peace already existed in the said community”

“It was the deposed chief , Mr. Sunday Akinwale that organised thugs to prevent the rightful owner of the palace, chief Saliu Olayemi from gaining entrance to his palace”

“The general public are advised to dis-countenance the said cooked report.”

