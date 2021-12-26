Uche Nwosu, son-in-law to former Imo State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has been arrested by police officers during a church service in Nkwere.

Nwosu, a former All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate and later Action Alliance (AA) candidate during the 2019 governorship election was taken by armed police officers at St. Peters Anglican Church Nkwerre inside the church premises and was put in a car booth.

The Police Public Relations officer in the State, Michael Abatam, confirmed that Nwosu was “arrested and not kidnapped.”

Nwosu served as Chief of Staff to Okorocha, who wanted him to be his successor, during his time as governor.