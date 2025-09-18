Tinubu condoles with FIRS, UBA, United Capital over Afriland Towers fire as death toll hits 10

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the families of victims and the management of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), United Bank for Africa (UBA), and United Capital Plc following Tuesday’s fire outbreak at Afriland Towers, a commercial high-rise on Broad Street, Lagos Island, which has now claimed 10 lives.

The fire, which reportedly started in the inverter room in the building’s basement around 1:30 p.m., sent thick smoke billowing across the business district and triggered panic among occupants, some of whom attempted to escape through windows as emergency responders battled the flames.

At least nine persons were rescued by officials of the Federal Fire Service, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, and other first responders. Five were revived, while four remained unconscious. Doctors are still battling to save the lives of survivors who remain hospitalised.

Initial reports had confirmed the deaths of four FIRS staff members on Wednesday evening. But United Capital Plc announced on Thursday morning that it also lost six employees in the tragedy, bringing the death toll to 10.

“It is with profound grief that the Management and Staff of United Capital Plc announce the passing of six of our dear colleagues, following the tragic fire at Afriland Towers on Tuesday, September 16, 2025,” the company said in a statement, describing the deceased as “an integral part of our company and family.”

Among the victims are four FIRS officials who worked on the sixth and seventh floors of the tower, and six United Capital employees who occupied offices on the third and fourth floors.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu extended sympathy to Afriland Properties Limited, which manages the building, and to the affected institutions, while praying for the repose of the departed.

“President Tinubu extends his condolences to the management and staff of Afriland Properties Limited, the FIRS, UBA, and United Capital, and particularly those who lost loved ones in the inferno, and the injured who are currently receiving medical attention,” the statement read.

The President also commended the emergency responders, including firefighters, first aiders, medical personnel, and members of the public, for their quick intervention, urging more caution, training, and alertness to avert similar tragedies in the future.

The Afriland Towers fire was one of two separate fire incidents that rocked the Lagos Island business district on Tuesday, leaving several injured and goods worth millions of naira destroyed.