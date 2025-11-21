U.S. honours Nigerian-American Commodore Kelechi Ndukwe for new milestone in Navy leadership

The United States Mission to Nigeria has celebrated Commodore Kelechi Ndukwe, a Nigerian-American senior officer in the U.S. Navy, following his latest career elevation that continues to draw praise in both countries.

Ndukwe first made history when he became the first Nigerian-American to command a U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer, the USS Halsey, a breakthrough widely hailed as a landmark for diversity and inclusion in the American military.

He has now reached another significant milestone with his appointment as Commodore of Destroyer Squadron 60 and Task Force 65, based in Rota, Spain. In this strategic role, he leads naval operations spanning Europe and Africa, strengthening maritime security partnerships and supporting U.S. defence commitments across two continents.

Describing his career as a symbol of perseverance and excellence, the U.S. Mission said Ndukwe’s rise reflects the opportunities available in the U.S. military to individuals of varied backgrounds who demonstrate exceptional professionalism.

Born to Nigerian parents but raised in the United States, Ndukwe remains a figure of pride for both nations. His success, the Mission noted, embodies the strong cultural and people-to-people connections that continue to shape U.S.–Nigeria relations.