Nnamdi Kanu transferred to Sokoto prison after life sentence – Lawyer 

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been moved from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja to a correctional facility in Sokoto State following his conviction and life sentence.

Aloy Ejimakor, Kanu’s counsel, disclosed the development in a post on X late Thursday, condemning the transfer as an attempt to isolate his client.

“MAZI NNAMDI KANU has just been moved from DSS Abuja to the correctional facility (prison) in Sokoto; so far away from his lawyers, family, loved ones and wellwishers,” Ejimakor wrote.

The relocation comes hours after Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, found Kanu guilty on seven terrorism-related counts brought against him by the Federal Government.

The court sentenced the IPOB leader to life imprisonment on counts one, four, five and six, while imposing additional sentences of 20 years and five years on counts three and seven.

Justice Omotosho ruled that the prosecution had proven its case “beyond any shade of doubt,” stating that Kanu failed to challenge the evidence against him and offered no credible defence.

The judge described Kanu as “a person who cannot be allowed to remain in the company of sane minds,” branding him an “international terrorist” whose conduct in court showed violent tendencies.

Omotosho said Kanu was unsuitable for the Kuje Correctional Centre and must instead be held in a facility deemed secure and appropriate, under close supervision.

He further ordered that Kanu must not be allowed access to any electronic devices, including mobile phones, except under strict oversight by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

Items recovered from Kanu, including a smuggled transmitter believed to have been used for his broadcasts, were ordered forfeited to the Federal Government.

Ejimakor, however, criticised the Sokoto transfer, arguing that it places significant hurdles between Kanu and his legal team, and undermines his right to adequate representation.

The Federal Government and prison authorities have yet to issue a statement on the development.