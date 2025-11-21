Catholic Diocese decries midnight raid on Niger school, demands rescue of abducted  students, teachers 

The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora has condemned the armed attack on St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, where students and teachers were abducted during a midnight raid on Friday.

In a statement signed by the Diocesan Secretary, Rev. Fr. Jatau Joseph, the Diocese said the assailants stormed the school between 1:00 am and 3:00 am, shooting a security guard and taking away several pupils, students, teachers and other staff members.

“This is to inform us that armed attackers invaded St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Niger State, in the early hours of 21st November 2025, abducting some pupils, students, teachers, and a security personnel who was badly shot,” the statement read.

The Diocese expressed deep concern over the safety of the victims and urged intensified efforts toward securing their release. It said security agencies were promptly alerted and have commenced coordinated operations to track the attackers and rescue the abductees.

The Bishop assured the public that the Church is working closely with security operatives, community leaders, and government authorities to ensure the victims’ safe return.

Appealing for calm, the Diocese encouraged residents to cooperate with ongoing security efforts and to pray for the quick rescue of those kidnapped. It reaffirmed its commitment to the protection of children and pledged to provide verified updates as developments unfold.

“May the Lord grant quick release to those abducted and continue to protect His people from all danger,” it added.

The attack came just days after a similar incident in Maga, Kebbi State, where 25 students were seized, adding to growing concerns about rising insecurity in schools across northern Nigeria.

In Kwara State, more than 50 schools were shut down on Thursday following bandit incursions, while President Bola Tinubu cancelled planned trips to South Africa and Angola to focus on the escalating security crisis.