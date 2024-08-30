Kelechi Ndukwe, a United States officer of Nigerian origin, has been promoted to the rank of Navy Captain from Commander in the US Navy.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, shared the news on X.com on Friday, congratulating Ndukwe on his achievement.

Dabiri congratulated Kingsley, saying, “A hearty congratulations to Navy Captain Kelechi R Ndukwe who has been promoted to the rank of Navy Captain from Commander, in the US NAVY.

News continues after this Advertisement

“He is the first Nigerian American to Command a US warship #ProudlyNigerian.”

Victor Agunbiade, a US Army Officer, also shared the news, praising Ndukwe’s achievement saying, “Ladies and Gentlemen, meet the newest US Navy Captain Kelechi Ndukwe.

“The first Nigerian to have a command of US Navy War Ship! Congratulations on your promotion Captain! Well deserved!!!.

“At the promotion ceremony of US Navy Captain Kelechi Ndukwe- a trail blazer!!!”

News continues after this Advertisement