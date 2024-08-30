Connect with us

Nation

Nigerian, Kelechi Ndukwe promoted to captain in US navy
Advertisement

Nation

Gunmen attack LGA headquarters in Anambra, destroy houses

Nation

Man commits suicide in Ogun

Nation

In disturbing audio, man calls for poisoning of children in Nigeria

Nation

Osun Civil Service Week: Adeleke approves 2024 promotion exercise for civil servants

Nation

'Igbo syntax missing,' Group says woman spreading hate in Canada may not be Igbo

Nation

Nigerian, two others sentenced to life for murder in UK

Nation

Ajaero arrives police HQ amid terrorism probe

Nation

Reps panel writes Canada, demands prosecution of woman threatening to poison Nigerians

Aviation Nation

Nigerian pilot detained, faces jail time in US for falsifying statements

Nation

Nigerian, Kelechi Ndukwe promoted to captain in US navy

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Nigerian, Kelechi Ndukwe promoted to captain in US navy

Kelechi Ndukwe, a United States officer of Nigerian origin, has been promoted to the rank of Navy Captain from Commander in the US Navy.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, shared the news on X.com on Friday, congratulating Ndukwe on his achievement.

Dabiri congratulated Kingsley, saying, “A hearty congratulations to Navy Captain Kelechi R Ndukwe who has been promoted to the rank of Navy Captain from Commander, in the US NAVY.

News continues after this Advertisement

“He is the first Nigerian American to Command a US warship #ProudlyNigerian.”

Victor Agunbiade, a US Army Officer, also shared the news, praising Ndukwe’s achievement saying, “Ladies and Gentlemen, meet the newest US Navy Captain Kelechi Ndukwe.

“The first Nigerian to have a command of US Navy War Ship! Congratulations on your promotion Captain! Well deserved!!!.

“At the promotion ceremony of US Navy Captain Kelechi Ndukwe- a trail blazer!!!”

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *