Two commissioners drop from Gov Otti’s cabinet

The government of Abia State has confirmed the resignation of Chima Oriaku, commissioner for science and technology, and Monica Ironkwe, agriculture commissioner.

Ukoha Ukoha, chief press secretary (CPS) to Alex Otti, governor of Abia, Dr. Alex Otti, in a statement on Wednesday, confirmed the resignation of the two commissioners.

Ukoha said the governor appreciated the commissioners for their service to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours.

