Avoid greed if you want to end well, Islamic cleric warns politicians
Avoid greed if you want to end well, Islamic cleric warns politicians

Avoid greed if you want to end well, Islamic cleric warns politicians

The Chief Imam of Offa in Kwara State, Sheikh Muyideen Salman, has warned politicians to avoid greed if they want to end well.

The cleric blamed Nigeria’s problems on lack of contentment by politicians who usually want to have everything.

Salman who was the guest speaker at the burial ceremony of Mama Ajarat Akinleye, mother of Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, the Chief of Staff to Osun State governor, at Ede, on Wednesday, said that pride will also not let some politicians succeed.

The Muslim cleric also accused politicians of lacking loyalty and inconsistency, saying that anybody who is not trustworthy will not end well.

“Some politicians are complaining that they were given only board positions when those who put posters and those who followed the campaign did not get anything.

“Those of you that have climbed up should fear God and be humble before Allah humbles you, because you will come down one day,” Salman said.

He commended the Chief of Staff for his loyalty and refusal to move from one party to another despite several inducements by the opposition.

The cleric warned Deji Adeleke, the elder brother of Governor Ademola Adeleke, not to contest any political position so that he could continue to be relevant.

