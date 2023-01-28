Tribunal Verdict: APC Igbimo Agba Osun rejoices with Oyetola

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Igbimo Agba Osun has rejoiced with Adegboyega Oyetola over his victory at the state election petition tribunal on Friday, noting that light has eventually showed up at the end of the tunnel.

This was contained in a congratulatory message issued and signed by its chairman, Engr. Sola Akinwumi and made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Saturday.

The statement read thus; ” I wish to use this time to heartily place the unbounded joy of members of this body on the long awaited God given legal victory on the thoroughly pursued Osun 2022 Governorship Election Tribunal on which a judgment was delivered in our favour on Friday- the 27th January 2023″

“The judgment superly demonstrated the wish of the majority of electorates through their lawful and freely given votes to Alh. Isiaka Adegboyega OYETOLA in the said Guber Election held on the 16th day of July, 2022.”

” I equally enjoin the Party leadership to remain focused and determined in sensitising our teeming supporters in Osun State to brace up for all elections ahead of us to ensure electoral victories for APC ”

” Finally, I pray to God to sustain the foundational legal victory properly laid by the Tribunal’s judgment delivered CONGRATULATIONS !!!”