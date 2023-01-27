By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Members and Supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in their numbers, trooped to the streets of Osogbo, Osun State to express displeasure over the judgement of the State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Friday.

The protesters who marched from Jaleyemi area of Osogbo gathered at the popular Olaiya junction at about 4pm on Friday.

No fewer than three PDP branded vans were sighted amongst other vehicles, including motorcycles as the junction became crowded.

The demonstrators mounted road blocks at the roundabout hindering free movement of vehicles.

However, it was a peaceful demonstration as residents calmly continued the day’s activities.

The aggrieved PDP members accused the Election Tribunal of injustice and unfairness in pronouncing Gboyega Oyetola as the winner of the July 16 2022 governorship election in the state, insisting that Ademola Adeleke will remain in office.

The protesters’ placards read: “Imole has come to stay,” “Osun citizens reject Oyetola,” “Tribunal panel not fair,” “Olorunda local government says no to tribunal, injustice against Adeleke,” amongst others.

It will be recalled that the Tribunal had, on Friday morning sacked Governor Adeleke and declared former governor, Adegboyega Oyetola as the winner of the July 16, 2022 governorship election.

Meanwhile, there was wild jubilation, on Friday, in Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of Osun state, the country home of Oyetola after the judgment.

Elated residents converged at Oyetola’s residence, dancing and singing praises to God for the turn of events.

The jubilant residents moved in convoy , celebrating just as they accompanied Oyetola to the central mosque where he observed jumat service.

Speaking, Oyetola described the victory at the tribunal as a collective victory for Osun State and Nigeria at large.

He said: “There is no victor, no vanquish, it is a collective victory for our state and our nation democracy. I am happy that the judgement had resolved the controversy of July 16th 2022 governorship election.

“INEC is the greatest beneficiary of the judgement, it will afford them the opportunity to look at all the anormalies and make necessary adjustments to prevent such mistakes again now that the general election is coming. I thank the people of the state and supporters for standing by us; for the courage and loyalty. I want to assure them that we are ready to continue to serve them.”