Adebayo Obajemu

Total Nigeria Plc on 24th July, 2020 released its unaudited financial results for the period ended 30th June 2020, which revealed that the Company declined in Revenue by 29.25% to arrive at N106.7 billion against the previous’ N150.8 billion in the preceding period of 2019.

The Profit after Tax (PAT), also dipped by 513% to close the period at a loss of N537.2 million from the previous close of N130 million in HY’19.

With about 340 million Share outstanding, the Shareholders’ earnings per share fell by over 500% to close at a deficit N1.58 against N0.38 recorded same period last year