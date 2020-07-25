Adebayo Obajemu

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has the confirmed the receipt of applications for licences of four companies willing to be part of Nigeria’s Insurance business.

NAICOM Friday confirmed the names of the companies as, Heir Insurance Ltd. (General); Stanbic IBTC Insurance Ltd; Heirs Life Assurance Ltd.; and Enterprise Life Assurance Company Nigeria Ltd

The Managing Directors picked and sent to NAICOM are : Olaniyi Stephen Onifade for Heir Insurance Ltd. (General), Akinjide Orimolade for Stanbic IBTC Insurance Ltd, Abah Okoriko Heirs Life Assurance Ltd and Funmilayo Omo for Enterprise Life Assurance Company Nigeria Ltd.

“The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has received applications from the under-listed companies for registration as insurance companies to transact insurance business in Nigeria.

“In fulfilment of the statutory provisions of extant laws for the registration/licensing of insurance companies, the general public is hereby informed that the commission has commenced the process of registering the companies” NAICOM stated.

The regulatory body tasked the public to send their objections against the license approval of any of the noted companies within 21 days from the day of publication.