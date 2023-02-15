Ailing actress, Maureen Okpoko cries out for financial assistance

Nollywood actress, Maureen Okpoko, has disclosed that she has lost her sight while soliciting financial assistance from Nigerians.

In now viral footage, Okpoko said she “suddenly” lost her sight and can no longer see.

The ailing actress added that she’s in need of financial assistance and urgent medical care while appealing to Nigerians to come to her aid.

The 62-year-old also pleaded with Nigerians to support her with prayers and words of encouragement to see her through the journey.

“Good day everyone, my name is Maureen Okpoko. I’m a Nollywood actor and I have suddenly lost my sight. That means I can no longer see or I cannot see for now,” she said.

“I’m seeking for your financial assistance, it will be greatly appreciated if you all can come to my aid. I also need your prayers and words of encouragement.

“It has not been an easy journey for me but I’m grateful to God for the gift of life. Thank you, thank you all.”