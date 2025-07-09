Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage has given an insight into the emotional highs and lows of parenting, saying motherhood is a tough but the best feeling in the world.

In a video shared on her Instagram story, the singer recollected a touching moment with her son, Jamil Balogun, after she disciplined him for misbehaving.

Tiwa said she expected Jamil to be upset, but instead, he quietly came to sit beside her on the couch, seeking comfort.

The moment, she said, served as a reminder of the deep bond between mother and child and the rewarding nature of motherhood despite its challenges.

“Last night, I was reminded of one of the hardest things about being a mom: you still have to discipline your child and be strict, even when it breaks your heart. I’m a very, very strict mother. Everyone knows this.

“But last night, I went off on him. And this is why he melts my heart so much…I woke up and saw that he had quietly come to sleep next to me. I had slept on the couch, and he still came to lie beside me, my baby. I was shouting earlier… ahhh. Yet he still came close, seeking comfort. Being a mother is tough. But it’s also the best feeling in the world”, she said in the video.