Tinubu to Buhari: Don’t overburden the people with strange economic models

By YUSUF MOHAMMED

A national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, warned the Muhammadu Buhari administration not to overburden the people with foreign economic models that bring penury.

He made the speech at the 9th Tinubu Colloquium that was organized to mark his 67th birthday. The event was attended by high ranking members of the APC. Although President Buhari did not attend, he was represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The former Lagos State governor whose speech was entitled, “Work for the people that the people may work for themselves,” pointed out that the government must resist the temptation to follow blindly the economic ways of other nations if it wants to achieve the desired economic prosperity.

Tinubu also warned against the plan by the federal government to increase taxes, saying it would worsen the poverty situation of the common man.

What Buhari must do in Next Level, Tinubu said: “Our pursuit of the Next Level cannot be achieved by blindly following the economic path of other nations. That would be tantamount to racing to live in a building just as its long-term occupants were frantically rushing out, screaming that the edifice was mean and crumbling. If we are smart, we dare not enter. Instead, we must construct our Next Levl on a progressive ideology and vision that will take our people out of penury, diversify our economy more aggressively, and empower and retrain our youth. To be the great nation we purport to be, we must reform and retool our economy according to our definition of what is best for our own people.

We cannot assign that duty to anyone else. Government must work for the people in a way that enables them to better work for themselves. “We must amend our basic ideas about the economy. “

Tinubu is also of the view that they must learn to separate theory from reality. According to him, “We must divorce ourselves from our fixation with GDP rates and similar statistics. These things were initially intended to be indicators, suggestive measurements. However, we have misinterpreted these road maps by treating them as if there the destination itself. This has caused us to distort the organic relationship between the people and the economy. This dominant train of thought has made people servants to dictates of abstract economic theories. Our economy must be people oriented.”

