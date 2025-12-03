Tinubu, N’Assembly, Wike Donate N320m to Nigerian Legion at 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Launch

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday announced a ₦200 million donation to the Nigerian Legion, as he launched the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem Appeal at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The National Assembly, represented by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu, pledged an additional ₦100 million, while the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, donated ₦20 million.

The event, attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, service chiefs and top government officials, saw the President and other dignitaries decorated with the remembrance poppy by the Chairman of the National Council of the Nigerian Legion, Morenike Grace Henry.

Tinubu: “We must honour the fallen, support the wounded”

President Tinubu said his administration would prioritise the welfare of serving and retired military personnel, including families of fallen heroes. He called on federal institutions, private businesses and Nigerians to contribute generously to the emblem appeal fund.

“As a grateful nation, we must honour the fallen, support the wounded, and care for all who answered the call to serve,” he said. “Armed Forces Remembrance Day reminds us of the call to peace and the importance of unity.”

The President urged Nigerians to reject divisive rhetoric and embrace respect and tolerance, describing the country’s diversity as a national asset.

Tinubu also praised the Armed Forces for their sacrifices in securing communities and restoring stability across conflict-prone regions.

“Our Armed Forces have demonstrated exceptional courage across various theatres of operations. Their efforts have restored normalcy to many communities and strengthened national stability,” he said.

He highlighted recent gains in the fight against insecurity, noting that “tens of thousands” of insurgents have surrendered, key terrorist leaders neutralised and many captives freed. He added that maritime security had improved with reduced oil theft, piracy, and illegal fishing.

Military welfare will continue to improve — Tinubu

The President reaffirmed his commitment to equipping and motivating the military, saying it remained central to his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda. According to him, the government had increased allowances, upgraded barracks, strengthened healthcare services, expanded Defence Health Maintenance Services and modernised pension verification through BVN and NIN integration.

“We will continue to improve the welfare of our troops and veterans,” he said.

Defence Chief, Others Applaud Support

Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, urged Nigerians to see the emblem as a symbol of solidarity with the fallen and their families.

“When we wear this emblem, we say to our veterans, Nigeria remembers you. When we support the appeal fund, we affirm that Nigeria cares,” he said, appreciating the President’s commitment to better hardware, training and care for military personnel.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Richard Pheelangwa, said the Remembrance Day observance was designed to honour the sacrifice of soldiers who defended the nation and to recognise serving troops confronting terrorism, banditry, and other threats.

He praised the Tinubu administration for supporting injured officers, veterans and families of fallen heroes, adding that restored peace in several previously volatile regions was a testament to the military’s courage.

Armed Forces Remembrance Day is marked annually on January 15 to honour Nigeria’s fallen soldiers and celebrate living veterans.

The 2026 emblem launch marks the beginning of fundraising activities ahead of next year’s commemoration.