Financial Literacy Day: Union Bank teaches over 3100 Students money basics

Union Bank recently tutored over 3100 students from 34 schools across the Country as part of activities to mark the 2019 Global Money Week and Financial Literacy Day (FLD), themed ‘Learn. Earn. Save’.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Bank, Emeka Emuwa represented by Rosemary David-Etim, Divisional Executive for the South-West, visited Community Secondary Commercial School, Ikot-Okubo, Akwa Ibom, to tutor the students on the basics of money, savings, gaining employment and entrepreneurship.

Senior employees of the Bank also visited 30 other schools across the country including St. Dominic College Yauri, Galaxy International School Minna, Afara Technical Umuahia, and West Itam Secondary School Uyo.

As part of activities for the day, 50 students from 3 schools in Lagos were hosted at the Bank’s Stallion Plaza Head office in Lagos for ‘A day at Union Bank’.

The lessons covered the importance of acquiring technical and life skills, gaining access to jobs or opportunities to start small business and access to financial education and savings.

Commenting on the importance of Financial Literacy, Mr. Emuwa noted that teaching the basics of financial literacy to children and youths was a targeted way of reducing financial exclusion, stressing the need for the students to imbibe the savings culture at a young age.

Financial Literacy Day is a day set aside by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) during the Global Money Week to focus on increasing the level of awareness of the youth about the importance of earning, managing and saving money in order to have a secure future.

Union Bank aligns with this initiative that is targeted at getting more young people to participate in the formal banking system, creating financially savvy citizens who trust and can navigate within the Nigerian financial system.

