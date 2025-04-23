Connect with us

Nation

Tinubu, security chiefs in closed-door parley at Aso Rock Villa
Advertisement

Nation

Obi in the Vatican, joins global dignitaries to honour late Pope Francis

Nation

Ogun Commissioner charges community leaders on integrity

Nation

Ogun Gov’s aide seeks more support to the less privileged through collaborative efforts

Nation

Ilobu/Ifon/Erin-Osun Crisis: Concerned Monarchs Meet Peace Panel

Nation

Osun Federal Lawmaker, Busayo Oluwole Oke Resigns from PDP

Nation

Badminton court collapse kills Taekwondo coach in Ilorin during rainstorms

Nation

APC alerts Nigerians against paying N85,000 for fake Tinubu scheme

Nation

‘Go and compete with my well trained children,’ MC Oluomo defends ‘kundusi’ grammatical gaffe

Nation

IGP Orders Withdrawal of Mobile Police from Unauthorized Duties, Launches PMF Reform

Nation

Tinubu, security chiefs in closed-door parley at Aso Rock Villa

Published

9 mins ago

on

Tinubu, security chiefs in closed-door parley at Aso Rock Villa

President Bola Tinubu is currently at a meeting with the service chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police at his official residence in the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

This medium actually confirmed the slew of vehicles taking heads of the Armed Forces to Tinubu’s residence this afternoon.

Wednesday’s meeting, which was said to have started at minutes past 03:00 p.m., validates our earlier report about plans by the President to meet with the service chiefs to discuss the rising killings in Plateau, Benue and other parts of the country.

Tinubu returned to Abuja on Monday night after spending 18 days on a working visit and retreat in Paris and London.

Several homes have been burnt, and at least 3,000 persons were displaced despite the deployment of security forces.

In Benue, at least 56 people were killed in Logo and Gbagir after twin assaults blamed on armed herders.

Numerous sources said the President was deeply worried over the security situation and would immediately meet with the service chiefs and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, over the development.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *