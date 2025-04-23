President Bola Tinubu is currently at a meeting with the service chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police at his official residence in the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

This medium actually confirmed the slew of vehicles taking heads of the Armed Forces to Tinubu’s residence this afternoon.

Wednesday’s meeting, which was said to have started at minutes past 03:00 p.m., validates our earlier report about plans by the President to meet with the service chiefs to discuss the rising killings in Plateau, Benue and other parts of the country.

Tinubu returned to Abuja on Monday night after spending 18 days on a working visit and retreat in Paris and London.

Several homes have been burnt, and at least 3,000 persons were displaced despite the deployment of security forces.

In Benue, at least 56 people were killed in Logo and Gbagir after twin assaults blamed on armed herders.

Numerous sources said the President was deeply worried over the security situation and would immediately meet with the service chiefs and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, over the development.