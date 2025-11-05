Tinubu, Sultan, Uzodimma, others to attend editors’ annual conference in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, will host leading figures in government, media, business and diplomacy as the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) holds its annual conference on November 12 and 13, 2025.

According to a statement signed by the NGE President, Eze Anaba, and General Secretary, Onuoha Ukeh, no fewer than 500 editors drawn from print, broadcast, online platforms and news agencies are expected to participate in the two-day event scheduled to take place at the Presidential Villa Banquet Hall and the Nigerian Air Force Conference Centre, Jahi.

President Bola Tinubu is expected to declare the conference open on November 12 at the Presidential Villa Banquet Hall.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar, and Chairman of Arise News and ThisDay newspapers, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, will serve as chairmen of the conference.

Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, will deliver the keynote address on the main theme: Democratic governance and national cohesion: the role of editors. The sub-theme of the conference is: Electoral integrity and trust deficit: what Nigerians expect in 2027.

The Guild said the conference is designed as a credible platform to examine issues affecting national stability, political direction and public trust ahead of the 2027 general election.

“Papers and speakers have been carefully selected to address nagging issues in governance, polity and journalism,” it stated.

On the first day, Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Managing Partner of Awa Kalu & Partners, Prof Awa Kalu, will deliver a paper titled Election disputes and judicial integrity: navigating the thin line between law and politics.

This will be followed by a presentation from Prof Sheriff Ghali Ibrahim, Head of Political Science and International Relations, University of Abuja, on State of the nation: imperative of economic and political reforms in a challenged nation.

The second day at the Nigerian Air Force Conference Centre will feature former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor (rtd), who will speak on Media, terrorism and national security: addressing the complexities.

Dean, School of Post-Graduate Studies at Baze University, Prof Abiodun Adeniyi, will also address the conference on The evolving face of journalism: battling misinformation, AI disruption and credibility gap.

An executive session will also hold, where editors are expected to engage government officials and business leaders on national issues.

The NGE noted that the annual conference provides an avenue for editors to reflect on matters that shape Nigeria’s social, economic and political development.