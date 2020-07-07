By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

No fewer than seven cows were killed by lightning at Elepo village, Ifon Osun , Orolu Local Government area of Osun state.

It was gathered that on Tuesday morning, thunder killed all the cattle where they were being kept by their herders after returning from the grazing field at the Elepo village.

One of the residents in the area who spoke under the condition of anonymity described the incident as unfortunate.

He sympathised with the victims, while urging them to burn the dead cows to avoid an outbreak of an epidemic.

“This would be the first time such a frightening incident would happen in this area. We have over the years been living harmoniously with Fulani in our domain.

“The death of the cows belonging to the Fulani cattle rearers living among us was a natural occurrence occasioned by thunder that struck in the town.”