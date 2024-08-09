JUST IN: Suspected herders kill 30 in Benue community

At least 30 people are reported killed by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen in Ayati village, Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

The attack occurred on Thursday night.

According to sources, local bandits aided the suspected armed herders to unleash terror on the village.

A resident of the community who did not want his name mentioned told Punch on Friday that bandits belonging to the Ayongou factional group in collaboration with Fulani herders attacked and killed the innocent people Thursday night.

Corroborating this, a community leader in the council and one-time governorship aspirant in the state, Shima Ayati confirmed the attack and said that over 30 corpses have been recovered from the village.

Ayati who spoke in a telephone chat on Friday told Punch that, “What I heard is that some bandits received money from some herders to graze their animals in two council wards.

“As they were grazing, they came in conflict with farmers who ran to government. The government sent security who went and pursued the herders away. During the process, they burnt their (herders) makeshift tents.

“They (herders) became angry as they claimed to have given money for the land, so they went back to the bandits. The herders joined hands with the bandits to attack the village and massacre people.

“We have already gathered over 30 corpses. They are still searching.”

Meanwhile, the state police command spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident but said she was yet to get details of the attack.

