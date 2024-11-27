Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former president of Nigeria, has reacted to rumours of his death circulating on social media, declaring that those behind it won’t escape tragedy.

Obasanjo said he recently woke up to false rumours of his death circulating on social media, expressing shock and disappointment over the deeply upsetting reports.

The former president said this while speaking at the commissioning of the Old-Garage-Oke-Fia-Lameco road by Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke.

“I heard the rumour that I was dead. I saw it on the social media. I quickly told my children and my relations that it was not true and that I was alive. Those who want me dead, that is their wish but God still keeps me alive,” Obasanjo said in Yoruba.

“Why would anyone wish me dead? Those who harbour such thoughts will not escape tragedy themselves.

“This kind of rumour is not only disturbing but shows the extent to which some people misuse technology. It is unacceptable.”

Obasanjo also took the opportunity to praise Governor Adeleke for his achievements in Osun State, predicting his re-election for a second term.

“When he came on board some people ridiculously said he has nothing to offer except to dance but he has shown them that he is a good dancer and also a good performer.

“Governor Adeleke has delivered for the people of Osun, and I believe they will support him again,” he added.