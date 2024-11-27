Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, the Chief of Staff to governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state, has congratulated his principal on the occasion of his second year anniversary in office.

Akinleye, in a congratulatory statement issued and personally signed, described the two years of Governor Adeleke’s administration in the state as years of infra success, considering series of developmental projects ongoing in the state.

According to him, the state has turned to construction site based on diverse road projects completed and ongoing.

He highlighted series of welfare packages as part of major achievements of the Adeleke led government in the state in the last two years.

Akinleye applauded the citizens’ support for the administration, saying without the support of the people of the state, the success recorded would have not be possible.

He saluted the doggedness of other executive members that made the success a reality.

” I congratulated my amiable principal and boss, for the giant strides made so far in the state since the Inception of this administration two years ago. Indeed, Osun has witnessed a face lift, aesthetic value of our state now can not be quantified, thank you Mr. Performer” he added.