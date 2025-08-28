My miracle is here! Toke Makinwa celebrates birth of baby girl Yakira at 40

Media personality Toke Makinwa has announced the birth of her first child, describing the experience as the happiest moment of her life.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the 40-year-old revealed that she welcomed a baby girl named Yakira Eliana Olakitan Iyanuoluwa Ikeoluwa Adunola, calling the child her “miracle” and a testimony of God’s faithfulness.

“I’m a mommy. This is the happiest I’ve ever been. My precious daughter, the love I never knew existed, my heart in another human being,” she wrote.

Expressing gratitude, Makinwa said, “I have seen the goodness of God in my lifetime. It ended in praise. My miracle is here. Thank you for choosing me, thank you for making me a mother. Every single detail, down to your fingers and toes, God heard my prayers.”

She explained that the baby’s names carry deep meaning, signifying love, joy, and divine intervention.

Earlier this month, Makinwa revealed her pregnancy while flaunting her baby bump, noting that motherhood marked the most significant chapter of her life.

The media personality, who had openly spoken about her desire to have children and once considered surrogacy, said her journey to motherhood has been one of faith and hope.

