Anambra’s Faith Ekwebenam wins Miss International Nigeria 2025

Faith Ekwebenam, representing Anambra State, has emerged as the winner of the Miss International Nigeria 2025 beauty pageant, solidifying her place as Nigeria’s official representative at the 63rd Miss International competition scheduled for November 27, 2025, at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan.

Ekwebenam clinched the crown after a highly competitive finale on Sunday, beating a field of talented contestants. Miss Lagos finished as first runner-up, while Miss Bauchi, Miss Edo, Miss Cross River, and Miss Nasarawa placed as second to fifth runners-up respectively.

Her victory continues Nigeria’s consistent presence at Miss International, following in the footsteps of Perpetual Ukadike, who flew the country’s flag at the 2024 edition of the global contest. Widely regarded as one of the “Big Four” international beauty pageants, Miss International goes beyond aesthetics, promoting cultural exchange, goodwill, and impactful advocacy projects.

Ekwebenam is expected to use her platform to showcase Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage while championing social initiatives that align with the pageant’s ideals.

In a historic twist that has placed Anambra in the spotlight of Nigeria’s beauty industry, Onyinyechi Basil, also representing the state, won the Miss Universe Nigeria 2025 crown in a separate event held in Lagos.

Basil triumphed after an intense contest that saw her battle it out with Miss Lagos, Damilola Bolarinde, in the final two before emerging as the ultimate winner. Miss Bayelsa, Fortune Kurobo, secured the second runner-up spot, while Miss Ogun, Irene Ikediashi, finished as third runner-up.

The twin victories mark an unprecedented achievement for Anambra, which now holds both crowns of Nigeria’s leading international beauty franchises. Pageant watchers say the feat underscores the state’s growing dominance in the sector.

With Ekwebenam and Basil preparing to represent Nigeria on two of the world’s biggest stages, Miss International in Japan and Miss Universe later this year, attention will now turn to how the country performs at these prestigious global events.