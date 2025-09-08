Connect with us

Entertainment

Anambra's Faith Ekwebenam wins Miss International Nigeria 2025
Advertisement

Entertainment

The Akindele Blueprint: A new year with her powerhouse expansion

Entertainment

My miracle is here! Toke Makinwa celebrates birth of baby girl Yakira at 40

Entertainment

Orphaned Nigerian TikToker ‘Geh Geh’ stuns fans, earns $30,000 in single live session

Entertainment

Mbaise New Yam Festival Redefines Imo Culture

Entertainment

Freed Ibom Air passenger, Comfort, speaks out, says she’s still in pain

Entertainment

Ronaldo, Georgina Rodríguez finally engaged, set to wed after nearly a decade together

Entertainment

MC Hammer sued over delinquent car loan

Entertainment

Many Cultures, One Country: Traditional Weddings of Efik, Ibibio, Akwa Ibom and Cross River

Entertainment

Trump mulls pardon for Sean 'Diddy' Combs ahead of sentencing

Entertainment

Anambra’s Faith Ekwebenam wins Miss International Nigeria 2025

Published

2 hours ago

on

Anambra's Faith Ekwebenam wins Miss International Nigeria 2025

Faith Ekwebenam, representing Anambra State, has emerged as the winner of the Miss International Nigeria 2025 beauty pageant, solidifying her place as Nigeria’s official representative at the 63rd Miss International competition scheduled for November 27, 2025, at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan.

Ekwebenam clinched the crown after a highly competitive finale on Sunday, beating a field of talented contestants. Miss Lagos finished as first runner-up, while Miss Bauchi, Miss Edo, Miss Cross River, and Miss Nasarawa placed as second to fifth runners-up respectively.

Her victory continues Nigeria’s consistent presence at Miss International, following in the footsteps of Perpetual Ukadike, who flew the country’s flag at the 2024 edition of the global contest. Widely regarded as one of the “Big Four” international beauty pageants, Miss International goes beyond aesthetics, promoting cultural exchange, goodwill, and impactful advocacy projects.

Ekwebenam is expected to use her platform to showcase Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage while championing social initiatives that align with the pageant’s ideals.

In a historic twist that has placed Anambra in the spotlight of Nigeria’s beauty industry, Onyinyechi Basil, also representing the state, won the Miss Universe Nigeria 2025 crown in a separate event held in Lagos.

Basil triumphed after an intense contest that saw her battle it out with Miss Lagos, Damilola Bolarinde, in the final two before emerging as the ultimate winner. Miss Bayelsa, Fortune Kurobo, secured the second runner-up spot, while Miss Ogun, Irene Ikediashi, finished as third runner-up.

The twin victories mark an unprecedented achievement for Anambra, which now holds both crowns of Nigeria’s leading international beauty franchises. Pageant watchers say the feat underscores the state’s growing dominance in the sector.

With Ekwebenam and Basil preparing to represent Nigeria on two of the world’s biggest stages, Miss International in Japan and Miss Universe later this year, attention will now turn to how the country performs at these prestigious global events.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *