Terrorists attack another Kaduna school, abduct female students

At least four students of Kaduna State College of Education (KSCOE), Gidan Waya in Jema’a Local Government Area of the state have been abducted by terrorists.

The victims were kidnapped at Mile 1 area of Gidan Waya axis on Monday evening.

Commenting on the incident, spokesman, Kaduna State Student Union (KADSSU), KSCOE Chapter, Comrade Benjamin Fie, said their abductors have demanded a huge ransom.

Fie said, “It’s with a bitter heart that the Kaduna state student union (KADSSU) of the prestigious Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan Waya wishes to make it known to the college community and the public that four of their students were abducted.”

The students, according to the spokesman are; Racheal Edwin, a 200 level from Biology/Geography Department; Esther Ishaya, 200 level student from Economic/History Department; Promise Tanimu, 200 level from English/History Department and Beauty Luka, a 300 level student from Spe/CRS Department.

“The abductors are already demanding a huge ransom for their release. We want to use this medium to urge the college community and all the students to commit themselves, the school and their parents to prayers,” the statement added