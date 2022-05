The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked the General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, to cancel the planned crusade in Abia State because of security concerns in the Southeast.

Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB’s spokesperson who made the request in a statement on Thursday, advised the clergy to take note of the security situation in the region.

“Let him and the organisers of the crusade make sure that nothing happens. The security of this region is not good because of political and criminal activities, therefore we advise him to stop this crusade for security reasons,” Powerful said.

“IPOB will not allow anyone to die because of this crusade scheduled to hold in Aba. The operation of criminals operating as unknown gunmen infiltrating the events is high and they will blame it on IPOB.

“We ask him to pray for an end to the insecurity in Biafra land if he can. We charge Christians and men of God in Biafra land to engage God in fervent prayers to expose all those behind the insecurity in our land.”

The statement continued, “Let him use the opportunity to pray against the powers holding the people captive in Nigeria in his church in Lagos.

“We equally want them to be united against injustice. We had expected them to demand justice for the innocent Deborah Yakubu burnt alive by Muslim fanatics in Sokoto State.

“Her killers are walking freely today and 34 lawyers shamelessly volunteered to defend her killers but Christians are just watching them.

“The double-faced Nigeria security agencies only managed to arrest two of her killers because they are Muslims but if it were to be in the South-East, all the youths on the street will be in a police cell by now while the unlucky ones would have been killed.

“How many Igbo or Christian lawyers came to defend our leader fighting for the freedom of all Biafrans? But 34 Muslim lawyers have come in defence of the killers of Deborah Yakubu?

“Is it not time Christians and men of God woke up to the realities in Nigeria? They should support Biafra and Oduduwa agitators in their bid to free Biafra and Oduduwa republics from the Islamic bondage in Nigeria so that they will enjoy the freedom of worship in both republics.

“Leah Shuaibu is still in captivity today because she is a Christian but all the Muslims abducted along with her have since been freed. Christians must support IPOB to liberate them from bondage in Nigeria.

“Kumuyi should also pray against wicked Leaders and saboteurs in Biafra land and Nigeria. They are the real problems of the people. Let him use the opportunity to pray against the powers holding people captive in Nigeria in his church in Lagos.”