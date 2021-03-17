Kabakoo Academies, an Africa based EdTech startup, has launched the first no-code training in West Africa.

The launch comes after the company received funding from Zoom via its EdInnovation Award.

This intensive “FullStack” program is designed and delivered in partnership with Contournement, the European leader in no-code training. Kabakoo bets on no-code skills to supercharge its learners’ employability and their local entrepreneurship projects.

According to the company, learners will be coached by world-class mentors, and they will acquire full proficiency in no-code tools to create websites, mobile apps, automation and data management projects. The training aims at mastering key tools such as Zapier, Airtable, Adalo, Glide or Dorick, which will help learners to rapidly develop ambitious tech products (without having to code) to meet the needs of local communities and markets in the Sahel.

The Kabakoo engagement in the no-code segment is catalyzed by strong partnerships with, among others, the current leading no-code app, Notion, which supports Kabakoo’s activities through its impact program.

By pioneering no-code training in Africa, Kabakoo reaffirms its leading role in the pan-African EdTech space.

After being praised as a “School of the Future” by the World Economic Forum, Kabakoo has received the Zoom EdInnovation Award on March 1st, 2021, which recognizes “the boldest and brightest solutions supporting underserved students”.

Among the six global winners, Kabakoo is the only organization on the African continent and the francophone world. This award formalizes the partnership between Kabakoo and Zoom, which becomes a key financial and tech partner for scaling up Kabakoo impact