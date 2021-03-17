BY EMEKA EJERE

Oyo State Police Command on Wednesday confirmed the release of two kidnapped victims, including Mr. Ismail Adeoye, a staff of Polaris Bank Ltd in Ibadan.

No fewer than five people were in the early hours of Monday kidnapped along the Ijebu-Ode/ Ibadan Road.

The gunmen had stormed a quarry site located along Ijebu-Ode / Ibadan Road and kidnapped the five victims.

Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi confirmed on Tuesday that the gunmen took away one Mr. Popoola Isaac, a staff of RCC, Mr. Ismail Adeoye, a staff of Polaris Bank, and a staff of Wema Bank whose name couldn’t be disclosed.

It has now been confirmed that two of the five victims have been rescued.

According to DAILY POST, the duo were rescued by police tactical team.

Police Spokesman, Olugbenga Fadeyi confirmed the development to DAILY POST in a statement.

It was gathered that Babatunde Dauda, a staff of Polaris Bank and Oluwaseun Oluokun, a palm wine tapper were the victims rescued by the police.

Dauda was on his way to work while Oluokun was on his way to farm when they were abducted.

Fadeyi while confirming the release of the duo said, “Two persons (were) rescued by police tactical team. Efforts still being intensified.”