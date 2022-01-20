A 34-year-old teacher, Abdulmalik Tanko, have been arrested by the police for abducting and killing a 5-year-old Kano pupil, Hanifa Abubakar.

Abdulmalik confessed to the crime on Thursday while being interrogated by the police.

Family sources said he was among the first set of people who came to console her parents after the abduction.

A statement by the police on Thursday confirmed that Abdulmalik was the one who abducted the little girl.

The suspect led a combine Team of Operatives of DSS Kano State, Kano State Police Command’s Medical Team and Team of Operation Puff Adder to the scene.

The body was exhumed and taken to Mohammed Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital Kano where she was confirmed dead by a Medical Doctor and released to the relatives for burial according to Islamic rites.

The suspect, according to the police, will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.