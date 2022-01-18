By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, has approved full accreditation for B.Sc. Accounting programme in Kings University, Odeomu, Osun State.

This was contained in a letter addressed to the University Chancellor, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo signed by Funmi Otitoju on behalf of the ICAN Registrar/C.E.O.

With this approval, graduates of the Accounting programme of Kings University are exempted from the first two stages (Foundation and Skills Levels), hence, would sit for only the final level of ICAN Professional Examination.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adenike Kuku, while speaking on the laudable feat remarked that it buttresses the commitment of the University to provide students with global standard education and career advancements which will empower them to thrive within the complex and competitive contemporary workplace.

