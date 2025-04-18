Discussions have intensified between the Abia State Government and the new leadership of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) over the revival of the long-abandoned Port Harcourt–Umuahia–Enugu rail corridor.

A high-level delegation from the NRC, led by its new Managing Director, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, visited Umuahia this week and held talks with senior officials of the Abia State Government.

The state’s delegation included the Commissioner for Transport, Dr. Chimezie Ukaegbu; Special Adviser on Transport, Dr. Obioma Nwaogbe; Principal Secretary to the Governor and Chief Strategy Officer, Mr. Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu; and the General Manager of the Umuahia Capital Development Authority (UCDA), Mr. Kingsley Agomoh, who gave a presentation on the ongoing construction of the Umuahia Railway and Bus Terminal.

Speaking during a courtesy call on Governor Alex Otti at Government House, Umuahia, Dr. Opeifa said the purpose of the visit was to deepen engagement and map out a strategy for reviving the rail line connecting Aba, Umuahia, and Enugu.

He emphasized that reviving the corridor is part of NRC’s broader mandate to connect major cities in the South-East to the national railway grid, with the goal of reducing inflation, cutting transportation costs, and stimulating economic growth.

Governor Otti welcomed the initiative, stressing that transportation remains a critical component of national development.

“The transport sector plays a vital role in economic development and growth,” the governor said, while lamenting the slow progress on the Umuahia–Enugu rail section, which was originally scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2024.

Expressing optimism under the new NRC leadership, Otti said, “I believe that as you [Opeifa] settle into your role, you will change the current trajectory. The speed of work in other parts of the corridor is quite different from what we see here, but we are confident that will soon improve.”

He noted that his administration is committed to modernizing Abia’s transportation system, with a vision inspired by global models.

“We want to replicate what we’ve seen in places like Paddington in the UK, where you have integrated terminals for buses and trains. Paddington never sleeps. That’s the kind of transport hub we envision for Umuahia,” he stated.

Governor Otti also responded to concerns raised by the NRC about the security of its assets in Aba, promising to provide necessary logistics and support. He assured the visiting team of his administration’s willingness to collaborate on development, regardless of whether a project is federal or state-owned.

“We don’t discriminate between federal and state projects. Any initiative that supports growth and development in Abia will always get our backing,” Otti concluded.