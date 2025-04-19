Fidelity Bank named Nigeria’s best private bank at Euromoney Awards 2025

Fidelity Bank PLC has been honored as Nigeria’s Best Private Bank at the 2025 Euromoney Awards for Excellence, one of the most prestigious recognitions in the global financial industry. The award was formally presented at a ceremony held recently at The Savoy Hotel in London.

Organized annually by Euromoney magazine, the Awards for Excellence celebrate outstanding achievements in banking and finance across the globe, spotlighting innovation, leadership, and exceptional service delivery.

Reacting to the announcement, Fidelity Bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, expressed gratitude for the accolade. “We are truly honored to be recognized by Euromoney as Nigeria’s Best Private Bank. This award is a testament to the dedication of our team and our unwavering commitment to delivering premium wealth management services, personalized financial advisory, and superior client service to high-net-worth individuals in Nigeria and beyond.”

Fidelity Bank’s recognition underscores its growing prominence as a trusted financial partner, particularly for private banking clients. According to Euromoney, the bank’s emphasis on specialized credit solutions—including asset-backed lending, real estate financing, and bespoke credit facilities—demonstrates its ability to cater to complex financial needs with flexibility and precision.

With a customer base of over 9.1 million, Fidelity Bank operates 251 business offices and serves clients through a range of digital platforms in both Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

The bank has earned a host of accolades in recent years, including the 2024 Excellence in Digital Transformation & MSME Banking Award from the BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, the Most Innovative Mobile Banking Application from Global Business Outlook for its Fidelity Mobile App, and the Most Innovative Investment Banking Service Provider from Global Brands Magazine.

Fidelity Bank was also named Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence and Export Financing Bank of the Year by the BAFI Awards, further solidifying its leadership position in the Nigerian financial sector.