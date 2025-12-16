Abia State launches electric bus mass transit scheme

The Abia State Government has announced the introduction of electric buses under its Mass Transit Scheme to de-risk the transport business, accelerate service delivery, and attract private investors into the sector. The buses will initially operate with a central charging station installed at the International Conference Centre, Ogurube Layout, Umuahia.

This development comes as Governor Alex Otti assented to the Abia State Start-up Bill, a legal framework designed to foster innovation, support tech-enabled start-ups, nurture digital talent, and position Abia as a leading tech hub in Nigeria.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, disclosed this on Monday at Government House, Umuahia, while briefing journalists on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting.

He revealed that the state is set to launch the first batch of 20 electric buses, making Abia the first state in Nigeria to introduce a state-owned electric bus mass transit scheme. According to the commissioner, the initial 20 buses arrived in the state in November, while an additional 20 units are expected early next year. Each bus has a 40-seater capacity and was custom-built for Abia State.

“As we transition into the new year, the current fleet of 20 buses will eventually increase to about 100 buses in the first phase of the scheme,” Prince Kanu stated.

The commissioner also announced that the graduation ceremony for the second cohort of the Abia Tech-Rise ICT training programme, where 850 youths will be certified in ICT, is scheduled for Saturday, December 20. This will bring the total number of youths trained under the programme to 1,399.

In addition, Prince Kanu highlighted the commencement of the Abia State Global Medical Mission in collaboration with the state government and Abia Diaspora Medical Personnel. The initiative runs from December 15 to 20 across five centres: Abia Specialist Hospital, Umuahia; Uzuakoli Methodist Hospital; Okoko Item Adult Care Centre; Seventh-Day Adventist Diagnostic Centre, Ogbor Hill, Aba; and Ahiaeke Medical Centre.

On infrastructure, he said that the Ministry of Works has been active across the state, working on 54 direct labour sites. Two roads have been completed, while construction continues on 32 project sites across the three senatorial zones of Abia.

Regarding security, Prince Kanu stated that state security agencies have been placed on 24-hour alert to safeguard lives and property during and after the Yuletide. He urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to law enforcement.

Advertisement

Contributing to the briefing, the Commissioner for Transport, Dr Chimezie Ukaegbu, said the first phase of the electric bus project is a pilot scheme. He added that the buses would provide free rides to commuters during the Yuletide.

“We are not introducing this service to take business away from private operators,” Dr Ukaegbu emphasised.