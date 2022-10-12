Supreme Court fixes October 21 for judgement on Delta PDP gov ticket

Nigeria’s apex court, the Supreme Court has fixed October 21 to deliver judgement in the dispute over who should contest the next governorship election in Delta State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A five-member panel presided over by Justice Amina Augie announced the date after entertaining arguments from lawyers to parties in the appeal filed by David Edevbie against the August 29 judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

Recall that the Court of Appeal had, in its judgment reversed the July 7 judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja which voided the nomination of Speaker Sheriff Oborevwori.

Oborevwori came first in the party’s governorship primary held on May 25 but Edevbie challenged Oborevwori’s nomination, claiming that he (Oborevwori) submitted false documents to the PDP, by virtue of which he ought not to be allowed to participate in the primary.

In a judgment on July 7, 2022 Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja upheld Edevbie’s claims and voided Oborevwori’s nomination, a decision that was reversed on August 29, 2022 by the Court of Appeal in Abuja.