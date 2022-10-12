National Award: Jonathan, Okonjo-Iweala, Amaechi celebrate with Tony, Ndudi Elumelu

Goodluck Jonathan, Nigeria’s former president; Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General, World Trade Organisation, and Rotimi Amaechi, former transportation minister, on Tuesday, attended a reception organised by businessman, Tony Elumelu, and his brother, Ndudi.

The reception was to celebrate the conferment of national honours on them by President Muhammadu Buhari.

While, Tony was conferred with Commander Of the Federal Republic, Ndudi, house minority leader, was honoured with Officer of the Order of the Niger.

