2027: Delta falls, others may follow as APC tightens grip on Nigeria’s political landscape

As Nigeria inches closer to the 2027 general elections, the country’s political map is undergoing a profound transformation. The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is not just gaining ground; it is sweeping across the nation with the force of a tidal wave. The latest and arguably most symbolic shift came with the defection of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, his predecessor Ifeanyi Okowa, and the entire Delta State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC. This move has sent shockwaves across the nation, prompting fears of a looming one-party state.

The defection, confirmed after a closed-door meeting in Asaba that lasted over six hours, was formally announced by Senator James Manager. According to Manager, the governor, former governor, state party chairman, speaker of the House of Assembly, all local government chairmen, and other stakeholders had agreed unanimously to switch allegiance to the APC.

“We cannot continue to be in a sinking boat,” Manager said, describing the PDP’s decline as irreversible in the state.

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, elaborated on the decision, using a metaphor that has since gone viral: “The PDP is like a palm wine whose taste has changed; hence, there was a need to change the drinking party.” He explained that the shift to APC was made to secure the state’s developmental agenda and better align with the federal government for optimal benefits.

Strategic Realignment or Political Opportunism?

Former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and APC chieftain, Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei, hailed the defection as a “monumental shift” and a “great tsunami.” In a statement posted to his verified Facebook page, Ochei said:

“This singular act of courage and foresight represents more than a change of party—it is a strategic alignment with the government at the centre. It is a masterstroke that places Delta State firmly on the path of accelerated development.”

Ochei emphasized that the move would bring enhanced federal collaboration, infrastructural development, job creation, and a stronger voice in national affairs.

However, the mass movement into the ruling party has sparked concern among political observers, civil society groups, and members of the public. Many fear that Nigeria’s democracy is gradually being hollowed out.

Dr. Nnamdi Ubah, a constitutional lawyer and public affairs analyst, warned that the increasing number of defections threatens the foundation of Nigeria’s multi-party system.

“We are witnessing the systematic erosion of opposition in our democracy,” he said. “When everyone flocks to the ruling party, it no longer becomes a choice between alternatives, but a consolidation of power that can easily tip into authoritarianism.”

A National Trend

Delta State’s shift is not an isolated case. According to an exclusive PUNCH investigation published in February, over 300 PDP members defected to the APC between February 2024 and February 2025. The reasons cited included unresolved internal conflicts, lack of leadership direction, and the appeal of aligning with a party that controls the federal government.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Labour Party (LP) have also suffered significant losses. Senator Kawu Sumaila (NNPP, Kano South) recently confirmed his defection to the APC, citing the need to focus on the welfare of his constituents.

“All politics is local,” Sumaila stated. “My priority remains the people who elected me, and I believe that being with the ruling party gives me a better chance to deliver on my promises.”

Hon. Oluwole Oke, representing Oriade/Obokun Federal Constituency in Osun State, also resigned from the PDP, blaming internal divisions.

“PDP is divided,” was all he said during a terse telephone interview.

Edo, Kano, Jigawa, Kaduna: More Cracks Appear

In Edo State, Special Adviser to Governor Monday Okpebholo on Political Mobilization, Eugene Utubor, disclosed that LP Senator Neda Imasuen is on the verge of joining the APC.

“I met with him recently, and his body language speaks volumes. He believes in the governor’s vision and sees value in collaboration,” Utubor said.

In Kano, the NNPP is witnessing a silent implosion. Apart from Senator Sumaila, former federal lawmakers Kabiru Alhassan Rurum and Ali Madaki, and Hon. Badamasi Ayuba are in advanced talks with the APC. These defections have fueled speculation that the party’s founder, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, may also be contemplating a return to the APC.

From Jigawa to Kaduna, other high-profile figures like Yusuf Galambi (Gwaram Federal Constituency), former Kaduna Governor Muktar Ramalan Yero, and ex-Senate President Pius Anyim have all made their way to the APC.

The Tinubu Effect

Many of the defectors have cited the “Renewed Hope” agenda of President Bola Tinubu as their reason for joining APC. According to APC National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka, the influx of new members is a validation of the administration’s performance.

“It is clear that President Tinubu’s policies are resonating across party lines. This is a movement driven by confidence, not coercion,” Morka said.

But opposition parties see it differently. Timothy Osadolor, PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, accused the APC of weaponizing state power and resources to undermine democracy.

“This is not a political renaissance; it is a hostile takeover,” he said. “These defections are not based on ideology or governance, but on the promise of access to federal power and protection. That is not democracy.”

Fears of a One-Party State

The growing dominance of the APC has sparked fears that Nigeria may be veering toward a one-party state. Civil society groups and political observers warn that the lack of a viable opposition could lead to unchecked executive power, weakened institutions, and democratic backsliding.

Dr. Amina Sanni, a political science lecturer at Ahmadu Bello University, offered a sobering analysis:

“The danger lies not in one party being popular, but in the absence of effective checks and balances. If the opposition cannot hold the ruling party accountable, then democracy is reduced to a ceremonial exercise.”

She also criticized the role of political elites who, she said, “treat party membership as a matter of convenience rather than conviction.”

What Lies Ahead?

With the 2027 elections looming, sources indicate that more defections are imminent. Governors from Adamawa, Taraba, and Akwa Ibom have reportedly praised Tinubu’s administration in recent weeks—a move analysts interpret as the laying of groundwork for eventual defection.

“Watch their body language and listen to their speeches. They are softening the ground,” a senior APC official said on condition of anonymity. “By the time we get to the primaries, many of them will already be under our umbrella.”

This coordinated movement has not gone unnoticed by Nigeria’s electorate. On social media, citizens have voiced skepticism, frustration, and, in some cases, apathy.

“It doesn’t matter who you vote for,” wrote one Twitter user. “They all end up in the same party.”

The political landscape in Nigeria is shifting rapidly, with the APC consolidating power in ways not seen since the return to democracy in 1999. While the party celebrates each new defection as a win for development and unity, critics warn of the long-term implications for Nigeria’s democratic health.

The real question now is not just who will win in 2027, but whether Nigeria will still have a truly competitive democratic system when the votes are cast.

Notable Recent Defectors to APC

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta)

Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa (Former Gov, Delta)

Hon. Oluwole Oke (Osun)

Sen. Kawu Sumaila (Kano)

Sen. Ned Nwoko (Delta North)

Hon. Yusuf Galambi (Jigawa)

Former Gov. Muktar Yero (Kaduna)

Sen. Shehu Sani (Kaduna)

Former Senate President Pius Anyim