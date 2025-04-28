Okowa: Why We Left PDP for APC — It Was Time to Connect Delta to Abuja

Former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has shed light on his recent dramatic switch from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), citing a strategic need to align Delta with the seat of federal power in Abuja.

Okowa, alongside his successor, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, and members of the state cabinet, formally defected to the APC last week — a political earthquake that rattled the national leadership of the PDP, stripping it of one of its oldest and wealthiest strongholds.

Speaking during the APC’s official welcome ceremony for the defectors on Monday, Okowa described the move as a patriotic and necessary realignment aimed at ensuring that Delta State is not left behind in the national political calculus.

“When the news broke on Wednesday that we had decided to change our path, people wondered why,” Okowa said. “But in every people’s history, there comes a time when change becomes inevitable — a time to act for the common good.”

The former governor, who also served as the PDP’s Vice Presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, emphasized that the decision wasn’t about personal ambition, but about positioning Delta to benefit from the resources and goodwill concentrated in Abuja.

“It was not about me; it was not about the governor. It was about the need to connect to Abuja — to the goodwill and resources there, to which Delta State is a major contributor. We must ensure that Delta receives its fair share,” he stressed.

Okowa admitted that during his eight years in office under the PDP, Delta often lost opportunities due to its opposition status.

“I did my best,” he said, “but we lost a lot because we were not aligned with the centre. I didn’t want Governor Sheriff, who is working so hard for our people, to suffer the same fate. He needs to connect to the greater source of power and goodwill.”

He called on members of the APC in Delta to warmly embrace the new entrants and work together to strengthen the party’s grip on the state.

In a broader appeal, Okowa urged Deltans to rally behind President Bola Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori, pledging full support for the Tinubu administration.

“It’s time for Delta State to stand strong — not in opposition, but in partnership — with the leadership at the federal level,” he said.

The mass defection marks a significant shift in Nigeria’s evolving political landscape, signaling a consolidation of power by the APC ahead of future electoral contests.