Peter Obi, Baba-Ahmed missing as Labour Party announces presidential campaign council
Baba-Ahmed: Labour Party has again shown its readiness to do things differently -Alex Otti

Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed were missing on Wednesday when the party unveiled members of its presidential campaign council.

While the event was ongoing, Obi tweeted that he was attending the 52nd Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) conference.

“I just arrived at the 52nd ICAN Annual Accountants Conference. -PO,” the former governor of Anambra tweeted.

Doyin Okupe, a chieftain of the party, will unveil the list in a moment.

