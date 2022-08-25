Super Eagles retain 31st position in FIFA ranking

Nigeria’s Super Eagles retained the 31st position in the latest FIFA world ranking as they are still ranked fourth in the Africa.

In the recent men’s ranking published on Thursday, the three time African champions are behind Senegal, Morocco and Tunisia, who are first, second and third respectively.

Sierra Leone, opponents of the Eagles in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers, retained 113th while Guinea-Bissau maintained 115th.

São Tomé and Principe, who were hammered 10-0 to the Eagles in the AFCON qualifiers, stay at 187th spot.

There were no changes in the top 10 in the world as Brazil, Belgium, Argentina, France, England, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal and Denmark maintained their spots.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles will face Algeria in a friendly game in billed for Oran after the North African football body confirming it.

Super Eagles may face former European champions Portugal in another friendly game.