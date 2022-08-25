Amadu, Gusau join race to replace Amaju Pinnick as NFF president

Musa Amadu and Ibrahim Musa Gusau, two football administrators, have joined race to replace Amaju Pinnick as the next president of the Nigeria Football Federation.

The two aspirants in separate press conferences to declare their intentions, said they want to unify Nigerian football and put in the right conditions.

Gusau is the Chairman of Chairmen in the current executive committee of the Nigeria Football Federation, while Amadu is a former General Secretary of NFF.

Amadu who was the first to make his intentions known at a well-attended press conference in Abuja promised to get Nigerian football back on track by not only fixing the rot but getting it right, adding that transparency and integrity will be his watchword

On his part, Alhaji Gusau said his first task will be to unite the football family adding that without peace, much success will not be achieved in and out of the football pitch.

Gusau who is the chairman of Zamfara State Football Association said that while getting the blessings of the people of Zamfara stated that charity begins at home, hence his seeking the backing of his people

“Reinvigorating football at the grassroots will be key in my administration. I promise to prioritize youth football development across the country. I will also put my wealth of experience to work and ensure that we regain our lost glory,” Gusau, a CAF Youth Committee member, stated.

“My administration will be transparent and I will ensure that all stakeholders are involved in the development of the game in the country.”