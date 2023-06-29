Super Eagles move up to 39th in latest FIFA ranking

The Super Eagles of Nigeria moved up one spot to 39th position in the latest rankings released by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) on Thursday.

The Nigerian team gained a total of 5.68 to move up a place from their position last April.

In the latest ranking, Jose Peserio’s men stay above Erling Haaland’s Norway, the Black Stars of Ghana, the Elephants of Cote D’Ivoire and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

The slight improvement was a result of the team’s victory against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone this month.

The Super Eagles defeated the Leone Stars 3-2 in Monrovia to secure a place at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco remain the number one team on the continent, with the Terangha Lions of Senegal and Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in second and third position, respectively.

The Desert Foxes of Algeria and Pharaohs of Egypt complete the top five teams.