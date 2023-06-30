Nigerian premier league 2023/24 season to begin August 26

The 2023/24 season of Nigeria Professional Football League will begin on the weekend of August 26-27.

The Interim Management Committee of the league announced the date in a statement.

The abridged 2022/23 season ended earlier this month with Enyimba winning their ninth league title at the Super 6 playoffs in Lagos.

After the successful completion of the abridged season which was necessitated to bridge the gap of the Nigerian league calendar, the IMC also announced that clubs should begin the process of club licensing.

In a related development, the NPFL transfer window will open on Saturday (today), July 1 and close on September 1, 2023.