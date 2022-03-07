By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The apex body of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun West Senatorial District, has called on committed party members to close ranks and form a formidable team that will help the party achieve victory in the July 16 governorship election the state.

Arising from its monthly meeting held in Iwo, the chairman of the body, Professor Olasupo Ladipo, called on bickering party members to sheathe their swords and support the candidate of the party, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to emerge victorious in the July governorship election.

In a statement issued and signed by the Senatorial chairman, Hon. Omolaoye Akintola and made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Monday, urged all intending aspirants for various elective positions within the Party to put on hold for now their political consultations until further directive is appropriately issued.

“The meeting resolved that all hands should be on deck to ensure victory in the governorship election which remains a sure foundation of other political offices,” he said.

“All intending aspirants for various elective positions within the party should put on their consultations hold for now until further directive is appropriately issued.”

“The Apex body congratulates Alh Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola on his victory at the APC, Party primary held on February 19, 2022.”

