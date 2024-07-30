Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho, a Yoruba nation agitator, has kicked against the nationwide hunger protests planned for August 1.

Igboho whose agitation centres around separation of the Yoruba from Nigeria, in a statement issued on Monday night last night, ironically accused planners of the protest of trying to disintegrate the country, while maintaining that his Yoruba nation agitation should not be used as launchpad to break up Nigeria.

“I, Chief Sunday Igboho, am issuing this press release in response to the planned protests by some unknown and faceless individuals, who are working to disintegrate the country,” he said.

News continues after this Advertisement

‘’Since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s assumed office on May 29, 2023, he has implemented revolutionary policies, which his predecessors lacked the political will to pursue.

‘’These bold steps have, unsurprisingly, unsettled those who believe it is their birth right to rule Nigeria. And in response, there have been attempts to undermine his administration, particularly on social media, with the aim of creating discord between the government and the people.

‘’Recently, we have become aware of notices from unknown individuals threatening ’10 days of rage’, beginning August 1, 2024, under the slogan ‘Tinubu Must Go!’

‘’While the right to peaceful protest is enshrined in our constitution, it does not extend to calls for an unconstitutional regime change. It is worth noting that during President Buhari’s eight-year tenure, there were no such protests for regime change from the Southwest, even when our people faced oppression and atrocities by Fulani terrorists.

‘’Our protests were focused on protecting our communities, not on destabilizing the country. The Yoruba Nation Movement and I firmly declare that we will not participate in any protest aimed at using the Southwest as a battleground for political upheaval.

‘’We stand resolute in our belief that the Yoruba nation will not be a launchpad for disintegrating Nigeria. We recognize that economic hardship is a global phenomenon, not unique to Nigeria.

‘’Since my release from the unjust detention orchestrated by former President Buhari and his then attorney general of federation, Abubakar Malami, I have travelled extensively across Europe, the Middle East, West Africa, and North America.

‘’Everywhere, people are facing challenges, and governments are implementing palliatives to alleviate these hardships. In Nigeria, PBAT’s government has introduced measures to reduce food prices and increased the minimum wage from ¦ 30,000 to ¦ 70,000, demonstrating a commitment to improving the lives of the working populace.

‘’Let us be clear: the protest is politically motivated. We call on all Yoruba people and well-meaning Nigerians to reject this movement. The Yoruba Nation unequivocally opposes any such protests.

‘’Like President Buhari, President Tinubu must be allowed to complete his term in office. The path to change lies in democratic processes—through the ballot box or a referendum. Those who seek change must wait until the next elections in 2027.

‘’We urge our members and the broader community to resist any temptation to participate in these protests, as they do not serve the interests of the Yoruba people or the nation as a whole.

‘’We also issue a strong and unequivocal warning that we will firmly resist any individuals or groups attempting to instigate violence under the guise of these protests. They are strictly warned to stay off the streets across Yorubaland on the designated protest days and in the future. To be forewarned is to be forearmed.’’

News continues after this Advertisement