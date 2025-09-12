Strike: Healthcare delivery crippled as resident doctors down tools nationwide

Nigeria’s public hospitals have been thrown into crisis as resident doctors on Friday began a five-day warning strike, a move expected to leave thousands of patients stranded and worsen the strain on an already fragile health system.

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) declared the industrial action after accusing the Federal Government of failing to address long-standing grievances, including unpaid allowances, salary arrears, and unresolved welfare demands.

Resident doctors provide the bulk of clinical services in federal and state hospitals, and their withdrawal of services often paralyses healthcare delivery. Previous strikes by the association have left patients waiting endlessly for care, with many forced to turn to private hospitals at unaffordable costs.

In a statement titled “Declaration of strike action” and signed by NARD Secretary-General, Dr. Oluwasola Odunbaku, the doctors confirmed that the strike commenced at 8 a.m. Friday following the expiration of their latest ultimatum.

Among the demands are the release of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund, payment of five months’ arrears under the revised Consolidated Medical Salary Structure, and settlement of outstanding specialist and hazard allowances.

The decision to embark on strike followed a six-hour emergency National Executive Council meeting after repeated deadlines, a 21-day ultimatum issued in July, later extended by 10 days, and a final 24-hour notice which expired on Thursday.

NARD said it was left with “no choice” but to act, lamenting that despite repeated extensions, the government had failed to show seriousness in resolving the crisis.

With doctors downing tools, public hospitals nationwide are expected to run skeletal services for the next five days, leaving patients and their families to bear the brunt.