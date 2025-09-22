The Abia State government has announced the completion of the first phase of its Project Ekwueme Initiative, with 50 modern Primary Health Centres (PHCs) set to go into full operation across the state by the end of September.

Governor Alex Otti, represented by the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Enoch Ogbonnaya Uche, disclosed this on Monday while commissioning the Okpuhu Nkpa and Umuenyere Alayi PHCs in Bende Local Government Area.

According to him, the facilities are not mere renovations but fully retrofitted and equipped with world-class medical infrastructure.

“In each PHC, we have multiple multi-parameter monitors for advanced patient monitoring, automatic external defibrillators for cardiac emergencies, auto-analysers, incubators, oxygen cylinders and delivery devices, as well as state-of-the-art delivery rooms with life-support equipment for both mother and child,” he said.

Otti described the programme as a decisive break from over two decades of neglect of the health sector, stressing that his administration is committed to reversing Abia’s poor health indices.

Citing World Health Organization data, he lamented that Nigeria accounts for up to 29% of global maternal deaths, blaming unskilled deliveries by traditional birth attendants as a major cause.

“With the huge investment we have made in these PHCs, our women now have access to quality, certified care. Anyone who continues to patronise traditional birth attendants, as well as the attendants themselves, will be arrested,” he warned.

The governor also announced approval for the establishment of an isolation centre at the historic Uzuakoli Leprosy Centre to handle infectious disease cases.

Speaking at the event, the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Ferdinand Ekeoma, said the commissioning was proof that Otti is keeping his campaign promises, assuring that communities will safeguard the facilities.

Similarly, the Mayor of Bende LGA, Mr. Uwabunkeonye Bassey, revealed that 16 PHCs are being renovated in the area, describing Otti as a leader determined to transform healthcare delivery in the state.

Community leaders, including the Health Authority Secretary of Bende, Mrs. Glory Ihedigbo; the traditional ruler of Umuenyere Alayi, Eze Ignatious Uche; and the Vice President of Umuenyere Alayi Development Union, Mr. Akachukwu Okorie, lauded the government’s initiative and pledged their continued support.