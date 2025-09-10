Nigeria sets December deadline for decriminalisation of attempted suicide amid economic strain

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its resolve to decriminalise attempted suicide in Nigeria, setting December 2025 as the deadline for completing the reform, a move that comes at a time when rising economic hardship is fuelling despair among many citizens.

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, made the disclosure on Wednesday at a press briefing in Abuja to mark the 2025 World Suicide Prevention Day, themed “Changing the narrative on suicide, creating hope through action.”

Globally, September 10 is observed to raise awareness on suicide prevention. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 720,000 people die by suicide each year, making it the third leading cause of death among people aged 15–29. Almost three-quarters of those deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries.

Nigeria has not been spared. Rising inflation, high unemployment, and deepening poverty have heightened mental health challenges, with many cases under-reported due to stigma. Yet one of the biggest obstacles to seeking help remains the criminalisation of attempted suicide under Sections 327 and 231 of the Criminal and Penal Codes. Experts say punishing survivors has only deepened stigma and worsened suffering.

To change this, the Federal Government inaugurated a National Taskforce on the Decriminalisation of Attempted Suicide in October 2024, chaired by Prof. Cheluchi Onyemelukwe, with a mandate to guide the transition from punishment to a health-centred, compassionate approach.

Represented at the briefing by Permanent Secretary Daju Kachollom, Pate said the reforms are urgent, especially in today’s climate of hardship.

“Evidence shows that with increased public awareness, early identification of warning signs, improved access to mental health care, and compassionate community support, suicide rates can be significantly reduced,” he said.

He added: “This year’s theme calls on us to replace silence with dialogue, shame with empathy, and stigma with understanding. Recognising the urgency for reform, the ministry inaugurated a national taskforce on October 10, 2024, with a clear target to actualise decriminalisation by December 2025. That means we have less than four months.”

The minister confirmed that a government white paper has been finalised and a draft amendment to the National Mental Health Act 2021, now titled the National Mental Health Act Amendment Bill 2025, has been prepared to repeal punitive provisions in Nigeria’s criminal laws. The ministry, he said, has adopted these as its official position and is working with the Attorney-General of the Federation for final input before taking the proposal to the Federal Executive Council.

Advertisement

“The reality is clear: criminalising suicide attempts does not save lives. Instead, it worsens stigma, discourages people from seeking help, and adds legal punishment to personal suffering,” said Kachollom, represented by Dr. Nse Akpan. “Our ministry is determined to change this narrative by promoting a more humane, health-centred response.”

National Mental Health Programme Coordinator, Dr. Tunde Ojo, said the reform would place Nigeria in line with global best practices, where suicide is seen as a public health concern rather than a crime.